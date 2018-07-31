Top Stories
Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 2:25 am

Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Celebrate 'Moulin Rouge' Gala Performance in Boston!

Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Celebrate 'Moulin Rouge' Gala Performance in Boston!

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo pose for a photo at the special gala performance for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Sunday night (July 29) at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, Mass.

The two stars were joined by co-stars Danny Burstein and Tam Mutu to celebrate the special performance.

The musical’s pre-Broadway run is currently running in Boston through August 19. There is no Broadway run currently scheduled, but it would be surprising if the show doesn’t transfer!

Watch the video of Aaron singing “Come What May” from the muscial.
