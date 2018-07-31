Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Celebrate 'Moulin Rouge' Gala Performance in Boston!

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo pose for a photo at the special gala performance for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Sunday night (July 29) at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, Mass.

The two stars were joined by co-stars Danny Burstein and Tam Mutu to celebrate the special performance.

The musical’s pre-Broadway run is currently running in Boston through August 19. There is no Broadway run currently scheduled, but it would be surprising if the show doesn’t transfer!

Watch the video of Aaron singing “Come What May” from the muscial.