'America's Got Talent' 2018: These Seven Acts Advanced in Episode 3 of Judges Cuts!

Seven more acts advanced to the live shows during the third episode of Judges Cuts on America’s Got Talent‘s 13th season.

There were 18 acts that performed during the episode and only seven of them getting the chance to move forward. One of the acts didn’t have to wait for the deliberations as they received the golden buzzer from guest judge Martina McBride.

The judges met after all the acts performed and chose six more to enter the top 36.

There are five acts that received golden buzzers during the auditions, making them immediate members of the top 36 contestants this season.

