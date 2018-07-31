Amy Adams Looks Pretty in Floral Print at 'The View'!

Amy Adams is making a flashy arrival to The View!

The 43-year-old Sharp Objects actress was in attendance at The View on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

Amy wore a floral print dress for her appearance, where she discussed her new hit limited series.

During the appearance, Amy and her co-star Chris Messina discussed their experience filming the show.

“I learned to cook. I took cooking lessons…I really developed a love of cooking. Before I just saw it as sort of a task. And then I saw it as a way to nurture your family. There’s a real art to it,” Amy explained.

“My best dish, I do a great salmon in a cast iron pan. It’s super simple,” she added.