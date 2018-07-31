Top Stories
Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 11:11 am

Ariana Grande Changes the Title of Upcoming Song 'Pete' - Find Out Why!

Ariana Grande Changes the Title of Upcoming Song 'Pete' - Find Out Why!

Ariana Grande just changed the title of her upcoming Sweetener track “Pete”!

The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner has decided to rename the upcoming song dedicated to fiance Pete Davidson…to “Pete Davidson.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

Ari explained the title change in response to a fan on Twitter.

“i like the way it looks i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that<" she wrote. Too cute!

Sweetener drops on August 17. See her response below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr