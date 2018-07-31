Ariana Grande Changes the Title of Upcoming Song 'Pete' - Find Out Why!
Ariana Grande just changed the title of her upcoming Sweetener track “Pete”!
The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner has decided to rename the upcoming song dedicated to fiance Pete Davidson…to “Pete Davidson.”
Ari explained the title change in response to a fan on Twitter.
“i like the way it looks i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that<" she wrote. Too cute!
Sweetener drops on August 17. See her response below!
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018