Ariana Grande Changes the Title of Upcoming Song 'Pete' - Find Out Why!

Ariana Grande just changed the title of her upcoming Sweetener track “Pete”!

The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner has decided to rename the upcoming song dedicated to fiance Pete Davidson…to “Pete Davidson.”

Ari explained the title change in response to a fan on Twitter.

“i like the way it looks i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that<" she wrote. Too cute!

Sweetener drops on August 17. See her response below!