Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 11:13 am

Armie Hammer Reveals the Unique Way He Learned His Lines for Broadway Debut

Armie Hammer hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night (July 30) and revealed his strategy for learning all his lines for his Broadway debut in Straight White Men.

“I write out every line in the script, because I feel like it gives you more attention to detail. It forces you to pay attention,” the 31-year-old actor admitted.

“So I write out everybody’s lines, my lines and their lines then I switch to just writing out my lines,” Armie continued. “Then I switch to just writing the first letter of every word of my lines until I end up with a whole page of just random letters and if I can’t point to a letter and see the letters on the other side of it and know where I am then I don’t know my lines.”

Armie also spoke about taking his kids around New York and how he and his wife opened bakeries around the country – Watch more after the cut!


Click inside to watch the rest of Armie Hammer’s appearance on Late Night…


