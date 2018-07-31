Billy Magnussen Guest Stars on Girlfriend Meghann Fahy's Show 'The Bold Type'

If you are a fan of Meghann Fahy, you probably saw a familiar face while watching the latest episode of her Freeform series The Bold Type!

The 28-year-old actress’ real-life boyfriend Billy Magnussen guest starred on the episode as her character Sutton’s high school boyfriend Billy.

Meghann got her start on Broadway in the musical Next to Normal and you might also recognize her from roles in the miniseries Political Animals and the movie Miss Sloane.

Billy also got his big break on Broadway in the play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and has since been in films like Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies, Ingrid Goes West, and Game Night.