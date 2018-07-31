Chris Evans Had a Fun Weekend in Vegas with His Brother Scott

Chris Evans poses for a photo with his brother Scott Evans while enjoying dinner at Mr Chow restaurant on Saturday night (July 28) in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old Captain America actor, his brother, and two friends arrived in Vegas on Friday and checked into the luxurious penthouse in the Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace.

On Friday night, the guys enjoyed dinner at Nobu Restaurant & Lounge at Caesars Palace.

Chris and his group relaxed on Saturday morning at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis and soaked up the sun in a private cabana at Bacchus Pool. They dined at Mr Chow that evening and enjoyed some favorites from the menu like glazed prawns and chicken satay.

“Thanks for the fun weekend @caesarspalace we all had a blast! And a special thanks to @NVJETS for getting us there and back in one piece #LikeACaesar,” Chris tweeted.