Chris Harrison Explains Why Bachelorette's Lincoln Was Not Brought Up During 'Men Tell All'

You may remember, one of the contestants on this season of The Bachelorette, Lincoln Adim, was convicted of assault and battery and was not at the Men Tell All that aired on Monday (July 30). Lincoln‘s crime did not occur during his time on The Bachelorette, but was discovered later.

Chris Harrison is defending the decision to not bring up what happened with Lincoln.

“First of all, Lincoln was not invited and not welcome here. What he did was illegal and against the law, so that is a very easy call. There was no chance he was coming here tonight, no chance I wanted to talk to him or hear his side, because there is no side. What he did was commit a crime,” Chris told Glamour. “That’s a very easy answer. As far as dealing with it, we wanted ["Men Tell All"] to remain about Becca, about the guys, and about this journey. And going there…this wasn’t the time or place. There really isn’t much to explain about Lincoln other than he lied, he deceived, he committed a crime, he’s not here, and he’s removed from the show and the franchise.

On the topic of one of the final two, Garrett Yrigoyen, and his offensive social media activity, Chris said, “Another thing I want to say is that people need to stop putting Lincoln and Garrett in the same sentence. That’s something that kind of pisses me off. What Garrett did is something you disagree with. That is different than what Lincoln did. Lincoln broke the law. That is a very, very different thing than liking something you don’t agree with on Instagram.”