Colin Farrell & Mel Gibson Join WWII Action Movie 'War Pigs'
Colin Farrell and Mel Gibson have teamed up for a new movie!
The actors will be starring in the upcoming World War II action thriller War Pigs, THR reports.
War Pigs follows ex-soldiers who are out for revenge against a gang that killed one of their own and stole their drug money.
Colin will be playing a character named Drex while Mel will be portraying the role of The Pastor in the film directed by Tommy Wirkola.
No word yet when War Pigs will hit theaters.