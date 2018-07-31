Colin Farrell & Mel Gibson Join WWII Action Movie 'War Pigs'

Colin Farrell and Mel Gibson have teamed up for a new movie!

The actors will be starring in the upcoming World War II action thriller War Pigs, THR reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Farrell

War Pigs follows ex-soldiers who are out for revenge against a gang that killed one of their own and stole their drug money.

Colin will be playing a character named Drex while Mel will be portraying the role of The Pastor in the film directed by Tommy Wirkola.

No word yet when War Pigs will hit theaters.