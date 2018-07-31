Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 10:29 pm

Colin Farrell & Mel Gibson Join WWII Action Movie 'War Pigs'

Colin Farrell & Mel Gibson Join WWII Action Movie 'War Pigs'

Colin Farrell and Mel Gibson have teamed up for a new movie!

The actors will be starring in the upcoming World War II action thriller War Pigs, THR reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Farrell

War Pigs follows ex-soldiers who are out for revenge against a gang that killed one of their own and stole their drug money.

Colin will be playing a character named Drex while Mel will be portraying the role of The Pastor in the film directed by Tommy Wirkola.

No word yet when War Pigs will hit theaters.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colin Farrell, Mel Gibson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr