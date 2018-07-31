'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' 2018 Hosts Revealed!

The two hosts of the upcoming spinoff series Dancing With the Stars: Juniors have been revealed!

Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, two of the three finalists during 2017′s season 25, will serve as hosts of the upcoming season.

“When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing With the Stars,” Frankie told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I’m so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It’s going to be awesome!”

“It’s Dancing With the Stars as you know it,” Jordan said. “It’s people you are familiar with and that you love. It’s a stage that you’re familiar with, that you love, but it’s [all] brand new. It’s the same show — it’s the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they’ve never done before.”

The three celebrity judges were also just announced!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, October 7 on ABC.