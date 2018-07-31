David Hasselhoff Marries Longtime Girlfriend Hayley Roberts!

David Hasselhoff is married to longtime love Hayley Roberts!

The 66-year-old former Baywatch actor tied the knot with the 38-year-old model on Tuesday (July 31) in Italy, according to People.

David‘s daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, were both in attendance. A small group of close friends and family was there to celebrate the nuptials.

Hayley met David after approaching him for an autograph in 2011 and he asked for her phone number. They got engaged in 2016 after five years of dating.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!