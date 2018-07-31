Tue, 31 July 2018 at 11:35 am
Demi Lovato Is Still in the Hospital Due to Illness, Hasn't Spoken About Rehab Yet (Report)
- Demi Lovato is reportedly still too ill and hasn’t discussed a potential rehab stay yet – TMZ
- Find out why Ariana Grande changed the name of one of her special songs – Just Jared Jr
- There might be a new hot couple in town! – Lainey Gossip
- Colton Underwood is opening up about his insecurities about being shamed – TooFab
- A big Star Wars surprise – MTV
- Wow you have to see which celeb does a perfect Chewbacca impression – Popsugar
