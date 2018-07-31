Ewan McGregor Joins 'Christopher Robin' Cast at LA Premiere!

Ewan McGregor is celebrating the premiere of his new Disney flick Christopher Robin!

The 47-year-old actor stepped out on the red carpet on Monday night (July 30) at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif.

He was joined by his co-stars Brad Garrett, Bronte Carmichael, Hayley Atwell and the voice of Winnie-the-Pooh, Jim Cummings.

Other attendees included John Stamos and his wife Caitlin, who stepped out for the first time since welcoming their son back in April.

Christopher Robin follows grown up Christopher and what happens when he reunites with his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh.

The film hits theaters on August 31st.