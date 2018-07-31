Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Arrive at Their NYC Hotel Together

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead make their way into their hotel on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in New York City.

While they arrived at the same time, the couple made separate entrances into the hotel and avoided being photographed together.

Ewan is in town to promote his new movie Christopher Robin, which will hit theaters on August 3.

In a recent interview, Ewan addressed rumors that he could return to the Star Wars franchise. He told Screen Rant, “I don’t know anything more about it than you do I’m afraid to say. I really don’t, but I’d be up for it. You know that.”