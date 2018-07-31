Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 2:29 am

Felicity Jones & Eddie Redmayne Get Into Character on 'The Aeronauts' Set

Felicity Jones & Eddie Redmayne Get Into Character on 'The Aeronauts' Set

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne are back together for their new flick The Aeronauts!

The co-stars got into character on the film’s set on Monday afternoon (July 30) at Greenwich University in Greenwich, England.

The duo, who also starred in The Theory Of Everything, were seen in period costumes but were not spotted filming together.

The film follows real-life scientist James Glaisher and hot air balloon pilot Amelia Wren as they set out on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens.
Photos: WENN
