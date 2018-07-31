Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 12:24 pm

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Host Hallmark's 'Put It Into Words' Launch Party

Gabrielle Union flashes a big smile alongside her hubby Dwyane Wade while arriving at Hallmark’s When You Care Enough to Put It Into Words Launch Celebration held on Monday (July 30) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress and Dwyane, 36, was joined at the event by ClawsKarrueche Tran, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Lethal Weapon‘s Kevin Rahm, Keesha Sharp and her hubby Bradford and Johnathan Fernandez.

Also in attendance was Days of Our LivesGalen Gerings, Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar, and America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela Unkrich.

At the event, Gabrielle served as hostess for the evening and debuted her episode of Hallmark’s new docu-series where she pays tribute to Wade and their love.
Credit: Ari Perilstein, Nicky Nelson; Photos: Getty, WENN
