Get to Know 'Waitress' on Tour Actress Desi Oakley with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

The hit Broadway musical Waitress will be arriving in Hollywood this week for the latest stop on its national tour and we caught up with the show’s star Desi Oakley to learn more about her!

The actress has previously been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Annie, and Les Miserables. Now she’s playing the role of Jenna, which has been performed by such stars as Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, and Katharine McPhee.

Here are 10 Fun Facts from Desi:

1. I was born in Kansas and I love visiting my family (niece and nephew!) who still live there.

2. I’ve never broken a bone.

3. I am a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. #goblue

4. I have Lasik surgery. (I had glasses since I was eight so it’s a miracle to see better than 20/20.)

5. I primarily only drink French red wine. (Their fermentation process leaves no residual sugar!) And I’m quite the connoisseur, if I do say so myself.

6. I studied classical piano for over fourteen years, and it’s my main way to compose music. (Find my album on Spotify and iTunes!)

7. I slipped on some flour onstage during a scene and completely bit it. The audience laughed and the only thing that was really hurt was my pride.

8. I absolutely love yoga. I live for an arm balance and an inversion.

9. I have a crazy addiction to dips. Ranches, cremas, sauces, mayos, and the list goes on. I’ve never met an aioli I didn’t like.

10. My main focus in life is to connect with other humans. Being on the stage is my art, and I’m so lucky to do it for a living. But the connection it brings me to people is the most rewarding part of it all.

Go see Waitress at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from August 2-26!