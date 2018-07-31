Grant Gustin Says He & Fiancee LA Thoma Are 'Pretty Married' Already

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are married! Kind of.

During an interview on Anna Faris‘ podcast, the 28-year-old The Flash star and his 30-year-old fiancee revealed that they’re “pretty married” already, just without having the documents signed.

“Her family, a lot of them are in Malaysia, so we actually went and did a ceremony over there last December,” Grant said.

“A tribal ceremony,” LA added. “My mom’s a Kadazan, so it’s almost like Native American of America, but she’s from the island of Borneo. So we wore the traditional outfits, we had like a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings…we’re spiritually married.”



Grant continued: “And we technically did, you know, a shaman did a ceremony in front of a group of people, so technically we are like pretty married, we just haven’t signed a document yet.”



Grant popped the question to LA back in April 2017, and revealed that they’ll be having an official wedding around Christmas this year.