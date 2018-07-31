Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 10:55 am

Hayley Atwell Talks Hilarity of Saying 'Pooh' During 'Christopher Robin' Press Tour!

Hayley Atwell Talks Hilarity of Saying 'Pooh' During 'Christopher Robin' Press Tour!

Hayley Atwell happily waves to photographers while making her way inside Jimmy Kimmel Live with her Aunt Miranda by her side on Monday (July 30) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress talked about Kim Kardashian, British reality TV, bringing her aunt to the show, her new Disney movie Christopher Robin, and the trouble promoting a project with the word ‘Pooh’ coming up all the time.

“It’s very had to promote a job when the word ‘Pooh’ is bantered about, deliberately,” Hayley said. “I was doing press with Ewan [McGregor] on Friday and someone asked me, ‘did you have any Winnie-the-Pooh merchandise as a child’, and I was like ‘yeah, I had some pajamas with Pooh on them. I turn around to Ewan and he’s just crying, he couldn’t carry on the interview.”


Hayley Atwell on British Reality TV & New Movie Christopher Robin
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, Bauergriffinonline
Posted to: Hayley Atwell

