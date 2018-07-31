Heidi Blickenstaff Gets Support from Broadway Community at 'Freaky Friday' Premiere!

Heidi Blickenstaff and co-star Cozi Zuehlsdorff sandwich in Tony-nominated actress Jenn Colella on the red carpet at the Freaky Friday premiere on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

Heidi is a Broadway veteran and she got a lot of support from the theatre community at the premiere!

In addition to Jenn, some of the Broadway stars in attendance included Wicked‘s Julia Murney, Mean Girls‘ Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig, Frozen‘s Patti Murin and Jelani Alladin, Aladdin‘s James Monroe Iglehart, and Something Rotten‘s John Cariani. Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco was also there!

The musical adaptation of Freaky Friday will be airing on Disney Channel on Friday, August 10 at 8pm!