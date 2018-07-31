Jada Pinkett Smith & Daughter Willow Are Working on Music Together

Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow have new music coming your way!

The 46-year-old actress revealed that she’s been collaborating with her 17-year-old daughter on a few songs.

“I actually have a song with Willow that we did together. It’s called ‘Dear Father’ and we are still working on it. But it’s pretty dope,” Jada told Billboard.

Fans think the title is a nod to Jada‘s late friend Tupac Shakur and his song “Dear Mama.”

She continued, “Willow has always wanted to do some stuff with me. She grew up with Wicked Wisdom on tour, so it’s always been her dream to play with the band and play with me on stage. It’s really fun.”

Jada added that the duo want to do four songs together.

We can’t wait to hear their music!