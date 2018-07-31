Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 4:43 pm

Jennifer Lopez Heads Out With Manager Benny Medina in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez Heads Out With Manager Benny Medina in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is on the move!

The 49-year-old “Amor Amor Amor” pop superstar was spotted out and about with her manager Benny Medina while heading into an office building on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

MTV announced some exciting news on that same day: Jennifer will be awarded the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards!

In addition, the superstar will also perform on the show for the first time since 2001. We can’t wait to see what Jennifer does at the show!
