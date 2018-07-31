Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 2:15 pm

Jennifer Lopez to Receive MTV's Video Vanguard Award at VMAs 2018!

Jennifer Lopez to Receive MTV's Video Vanguard Award at VMAs 2018!

Huge news – Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

In addition, the superstar will also perform on the show for the first time since 2001!

Other winners of the award include Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, and P!nk.

The show is set to air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) at 9 p.m on MTV.

Be sure to check out the full list of nominations for the show if you missed it.

Congrats to Jennifer on the huge honor!
Photos: Getty
