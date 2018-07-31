Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Go Bike Riding in Manhattan!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are taking a ride!

The 28-year-old DNCE frontman and the 22-year-old Game Of Thrones actress were spotted getting in a bike ride in Manhattan on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

The engaged couple looked happy together as they got out of their gear and parked their bikes.

Last week, the couple were spotted spending time with their family, meeting up with Kevin Jonas and their mothers for a dinner in the city.