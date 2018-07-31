Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Head Out for the Day Together in NYC!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying a day in the city!

The 28-year-old DNCE frontman and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted out and about on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

One day before (July 30), the engaged couple were seen going out on a bike ride together in the Big Apple. They looked happy together while taking off their biking gear and parking their bikes.

The two announced their engagement in October last year.