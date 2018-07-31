John Krasinski Reveals What He Finds 'Really Annoying' About 'Staying Ripped' & Calls Out Chris Hemsworth!

John Krasinski is looking so handsome on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 7.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actor had to share with the mag…

On moving on from The Office to Brief Interviews and 13 Hours: “None of those things were about running away from Jim. Jim is one of those things that, I know, at the end of my career, I’ll still be most known for. And that’s awesome. That’s an honor. But I wanted to try different things. I wanted to set myself up to explore things that were scary, and things I wasn’t sure I was going to be good at.”

On staying fit: “On 13 Hours, I did it for the role, and then I definitely got addicted to it. I take periods off. I remember my trainer saying, ‘Try to stay within three weeks, so that whatever part you get, within three weeks we can get you down.’ That’s the goal, to be able to shift back and forth. I think that’s better than saying, ‘Stay ripped your whole life.’ Because that’s really annoying, and the people who do it really easily annoy me. Yes, I’m talking to you Chris Hemsworth.”

On euphemisms for sex: “Oh, man. I don’t know. I can’t go back that far. I think I call it ‘sex’ now, which makes me really sad. I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, ‘Would you like to have sex tonight?’”

