Top Stories
Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 10:09 am

John Krasinski Reveals What He Finds 'Really Annoying' About 'Staying Ripped' & Calls Out Chris Hemsworth!

John Krasinski Reveals What He Finds 'Really Annoying' About 'Staying Ripped' & Calls Out Chris Hemsworth!

John Krasinski is looking so handsome on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 7.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actor had to share with the mag…

On moving on from The Office to Brief Interviews and 13 Hours: “None of those things were about running away from Jim. Jim is one of those things that, I know, at the end of my career, I’ll still be most known for. And that’s awesome. That’s an honor. But I wanted to try different things. I wanted to set myself up to explore things that were scary, and things I wasn’t sure I was going to be good at.”

On staying fit: “On 13 Hours, I did it for the role, and then I definitely got addicted to it. I take periods off. I remember my trainer saying, ‘Try to stay within three weeks, so that whatever part you get, within three weeks we can get you down.’ That’s the goal, to be able to shift back and forth. I think that’s better than saying, ‘Stay ripped your whole life.’ Because that’s really annoying, and the people who do it really easily annoy me. Yes, I’m talking to you Chris Hemsworth.”

On euphemisms for sex: “Oh, man. I don’t know. I can’t go back that far. I think I call it ‘sex’ now, which makes me really sad. I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, ‘Would you like to have sex tonight?’”

For more from John, visit MensHealth.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
john krasinski mens health 01
john krasinski mens health 02
john krasinski mens health 03
john krasinski mens health 04
john krasinski mens health 05
john krasinski mens health 06

Credit: Eric Ray Davidson/Mens Health
Posted to: John Krasinski, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr