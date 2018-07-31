Top Stories
Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Figure on Her Way to 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Kim Kardashian is putting her slim figure on display!

The 37-year-old reality star waved to fans while making her way inside the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Monday (July 30) in Los Angeles.

Kim rocked skin-tight black capris paired with a unique one-shoulder crop top. She completed the look with clear heels.

Meanwhile, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe were spotted exiting a studio after working on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The night before, the sisters were all together for a charity poker tournament, where Kim‘s sisters couldn’t help but comment on her thin figure.

Some fans have expressed concern about the way the sisters were commenting on Kim‘s appearance. See all that the sisters had to say.

