Kristen Bell Joins Kelsey Grammer & Seth Rogen at 'Like Father' Premiere
Kristen Bell strikes a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Like Father on Tuesday night (July 31) at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood.
The 38-year-old actress rocked a leather dress as she was joined at the event by her co-star Kelsey Grammer and his wife Katye.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Bell
Fellow co-star Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller – who wrote and directed the movie – were also in attendance.
Also stepping out for premiere were fellow cast mates Zach Appelman and Paul Downs.
Like Father will hit Netflix on August 3 – and you can watch the trailer here!
FYI: Kristen is wearing an August Getty dress and Michael M earrings while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.
15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…