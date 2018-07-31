Kristen Bell Joins Kelsey Grammer & Seth Rogen at 'Like Father' Premiere

Kristen Bell strikes a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Like Father on Tuesday night (July 31) at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actress rocked a leather dress as she was joined at the event by her co-star Kelsey Grammer and his wife Katye.

Fellow co-star Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller – who wrote and directed the movie – were also in attendance.

Also stepping out for premiere were fellow cast mates Zach Appelman and Paul Downs.

Like Father will hit Netflix on August 3 – and you can watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kristen is wearing an August Getty dress and Michael M earrings while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

