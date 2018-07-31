Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 10:36 pm

Laura Harrier Rocks a Chic Jumpsuit at Build Series

Laura Harrier Rocks a Chic Jumpsuit at Build Series

Laura Harrier shows off her chic style while wearing a jumpsuit for her appearance at the Build Series on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress was at the studio to promote her new movie BlacKkKlansman and she was joined by cast members from the upcoming film.

Laura stepped out the night before in a pink dress while attending the film’s premiere. See it in theaters on August 10.

FYI: Laura is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.
