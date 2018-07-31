Ms. Lauryn Hill Stars in Woolrich's Fall/Winter 2018 Campaign!

Ms. Lauryn Hill is the star of her first fashion campaign!

The 43-year-old The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill musician stars in Woolrich‘s Fall/Winter 2018 campaign, called Woolrich: American Soul Since 1830.

The campaign coincides with the 20th anniversary of the iconic album, and also features a special performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill of “Ex-Factor” accompanied by piano.

The campaign was creatively directed by Framework, and photographed by Jack Davison on the streets of Washington Heights, where the video for “Doo Wop (That Thing)” was originally shot in 1998.