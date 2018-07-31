Liam Payne Arrives Back in London After Taking a Holiday

Liam Payne is back!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop superstar was spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (July 31) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Liam was seen taking a phone call as he made his way through the airport following his first vacation since splitting with Cheryl Cole. He was on holiday with a friend and his personal trainer.

Liam looked happy to see fans as he made his way through the terminal, telling one fan that he hadn’t been online as much recently because baby Bear broke his phone!