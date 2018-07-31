Mandy Moore & Jenna Dewan Reveal 'So Real' Origin of Their Longtime Friendship!

Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan‘s friendship goes all the way back to 1999!

The 34-year-old This Is Us star and Jenna, 37, reminisced about their early days in Tinseltown during an interview together on The Late Late Show on Monday night (July 30).

As host James Corden helped confirm, the ladies go back nearly 19 years after meeting on the set of Mandy‘s music video for her second international single, “So Real” from her 1999 debut album.

“It was a song called ‘So Real’ that was like a single in Australia or something,” Mandy recalled. Meanwhile, Jenna seemed to remember every bit of the early career highlight: “This was like the biggest deal in the world to me. I called my family. I was like, ‘I’m doing a Mandy Moore video.’ It was this huge production,” Jenna described. “I was just overly excited. I danced way too hard the entire time.”

After asking Jenna about dancing in the video, James and Jenna recreate one of Janet Jackson‘s classic dances, a routine she learned as Janet‘s backup dancer and James learned in his living room long ago – Watch below!



Jenna Dewan & James Corden Know Janet Jackson’s Moves

