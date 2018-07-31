Melissa Benoist Debuts 'Supergirl'-Inspired Caricature at Sardi's in NYC!

Melissa Benoist just received one of the biggest honors that someone in the Broadway community can receive… a portrait at Sardi’s!

The 29-year-old actress, currently starring in Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, was presented with her Supergirl-inspired portrait during an unveiling event on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) at the restaurant in New York City.

Melissa‘s final performance in Beautiful will be on August 4.

Supergirl season four premieres on Sunday, October 14 8/7c on The CW.

