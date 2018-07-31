Mila Kunis & Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly' as They Could Be

Mila Kunis stops by the Today show for an interview on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

Recently, Mila opened up about her breakup years ago with Macaulay Culkin, who she dated for 8 years.

Mila went on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron and was asked if they’re still friendly.

“Probably not as friendly as we could be, no. There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward past. We dated from when I was like 18, 19 until 25ish,” she said.