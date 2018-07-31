Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 1:45 pm

Mila Kunis & Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly' as They Could Be

Mila Kunis & Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly' as They Could Be

Mila Kunis stops by the Today show for an interview on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

Recently, Mila opened up about her breakup years ago with Macaulay Culkin, who she dated for 8 years.

Mila went on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron and was asked if they’re still friendly.

“Probably not as friendly as we could be, no. There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward past. We dated from when I was like 18, 19 until 25ish,” she said.
