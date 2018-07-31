Mila Kunis Recalls Her National Lampoon-Like Honeymoon in RV with Ashton Kutcher and Her In-Laws!

Mila Kunis keeps it cool and casual while making her way out of the NBC Studios after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress talked about raising her kids in a house full of PAW Patrol, celebrating three years of marriage with husband Ashton Kutcher, and she recalls their National Lampoon’s Vacation-like honeymoon.

“If you’ve ever seen the National Lampoon movies, our honeymoon was like a real life National Lampoon’s honeymoon. I’m not exaggerating. I’m not saying it for a laugh,” Mila insisted to Jimmy. “We also honeymooned with my in-laws.”

“An RV park, not in Napa but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons,” Mila continued. “Yes, guys, that is where our RV trip ended. My husband looked at me and goes, ‘I quit,’ and I was like, ‘Me too.’ And that was our honeymoon and three years later, we really like each other.”

Mila and Jimmy also discuss her action comedy with Kate McKinnon, The Spy Who Dumped Me, which she described as James Bond meets Bridesmaids – Watch below!



FYI: Mila is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

