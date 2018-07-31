Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 12:10 pm

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

It appears as if Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius have officially split.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star and the 15-year-old Internet star posted messages on their Instagram Stories confirming the fan theories.

Millie wrote, “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends,” while Jacob posted an almost identical message, writing, “The decision with Mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.”

Fans thought they may have split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The pair first confirmed their romance back in January.
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown jacob sartorius split 01
millie bobby brown jacob sartorius split 02

Photos: Getty, Instagram Story
Posted to: Jacob Sartorius, Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr
  • Joher

    I find this funny and so ridiculous at the same time, the seriousness of the statement hahahaha they’re 14!

  • LazySpice

    In this pic, they look like mother and son.

  • Vanity

    really a released statement for a bunch of children? unreal.

  • SureJan

    What the fuck is wrong with world? They’re CHILDREN for gods sakes. At least turn 16 before all this dating bullshit.