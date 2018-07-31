Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

It appears as if Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius have officially split.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star and the 15-year-old Internet star posted messages on their Instagram Stories confirming the fan theories.

Millie wrote, “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends,” while Jacob posted an almost identical message, writing, “The decision with Mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.”

Fans thought they may have split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The pair first confirmed their romance back in January.