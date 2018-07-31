MoviePass to Stop Granting Tickets for Some Big Studio Movies

It’s a sad day for MoviePass users as it looks like the ticketing service is letting down its fans.

Amid the crumbling of MoviePass’ parent company’s stock prices over the past week, the app has experienced service outages and it appears some big changes are coming in hopes of keeping the company alive.

Over the weekend, MoviePass would not allow its users to buy tickets for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the biggest movie currently in theaters. Now, Business Insider is reporting that the company will not allow its users to buy tickets for any of the upcoming big studio movies, like The Meg and Christopher Robin.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe wrote a letter to subscribers last week in which he said, “As we continue to evolve the service, certain movies may not always be available in every theater on our platform.”

