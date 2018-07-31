Tue, 31 July 2018 at 3:14 pm
Nastia Liukin Reacts to Larry Nassar's Prison Assault
- Former gymnast Nastia Liukin is reacting to the news that Larry Nassar was assaulted in prison – TMZ
- Huge news for The Incredibles 2 - Just Jared Jr
- Priyanka Chopra has joined a big new movie – Lainey Gossip
- Chloe Moretz is weighing in on that perfume Kim K sent her – DListed
- Jennifer Lopez is receiving a huge honor – TooFab
- Facebook announces some major news – Towleroad
- Who’s the baby voice in that Taylor Swift song? – J-14
- Are you a fan of the Bravo series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce? Following the series finale earlier this month, a selection of wardrobe and accessories from the series was put up for auction by Universal Cable Productions and ScreenBid. Fans will be able to bid on many items from their favorite characters and all the proceeds will go to charity. Bid now through August 3!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Nastia Liukin, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet