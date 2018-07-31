'Outlander' Season 4 Teaser Gives Some Hints About What's In Store for Jamie & Claire!

Outlander fans – the first teaser for season four has just dropped!

The teaser debuted as part of a fun event for some lucky Outlander fans. They got to see a screening of Sam Heughan‘s new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me in New York City, and the teaser also dropped for the to preview.

Season four will pick up where season three left off after Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) wash ashore in the state of Georgia in the United States.

The new season will debut in November.