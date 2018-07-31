Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 5:11 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff Heads Out to Go Shopping in LA!

Pregnant Hilary Duff Heads Out to Go Shopping in LA!

Hilary Duff is doing some shopping!

The pregnant 30-year-old Younger actress and pop star was spotted shopping on Ventura Boulevard on Tuesday (July 31) in Los Angeles.

Hilary sported casual wear showing off her baby bump as she strolled around on her shopping day.

On Monday (July 30), Hilary stepped out to grab lunch with a friend after a workout, keeping it cute and casual in an all-black outfit and a flannel shirt tied around her waist.

She recently took to her Instagram to show off her baby bump and open up about the hardship of pregnancy. Despite the hard times, Hilary said it was so special and all worth it.

