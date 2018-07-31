Prince Jackson Honors Joe Jackson at Dee Dee Jackson Foundation Celebrity Softball Game!

Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 12:49 pm

Prince Jackson is honoring the memory of his late grandfather, Joe Jackson.

The 21-year-old son of Michael Jackson attended the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation Celebrity Softball Game in Honor of Joe Jackson on Sunday (July 29) in Encino, Calif.

Prince joined other members of the Jackson family at the event, where he stepped up to the plate for the big softball game and also grabbed some shaved ice.

“Yo @dodgers I’m ready for my contract I think I showed my prowess at the @deedeejacksonfoundation softball game 😂😂😂 look at the determination in my eyes it may look like I know what I’m doing but I usually do not…” he wrote on Instagram.
