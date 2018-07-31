Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 10:58 am

Robert Pattinson Is All Smiles While Hanging Out with Tom Sturridge

Robert Pattinson Is All Smiles While Hanging Out with Tom Sturridge

Robert Pattinson looks so happy while out and about with his best pal Tom Sturridge on Monday (July 30) in London, England.

These are the first photos we have of Robert since news broke that he may have a new love interest in his life!

Robert was recently seen packing on the PDA with model and actress Suki Waterhouse.

Neither Rob nor Suki have publicly addressed if they’re dating, but the pics sure make it seem like they’re an item!
Photos: Backgrid
