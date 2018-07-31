Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are packing on the PDA and definitely seem like a hot new couple!
The 32-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress/model were seen kissing and looking very cozy walking down the street over the weekend en route to a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London, England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson
The couple were also seen heading out to a celeb hot spot later in the night after enjoying the film.
Neither Suki nor Rob have spoken about a relationship just yet, but we’ll update when we know more.
Check out the photos of the rumored hot new couple…
