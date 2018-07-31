Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 3:50 pm

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are packing on the PDA and definitely seem like a hot new couple!

The 32-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress/model were seen kissing and looking very cozy walking down the street over the weekend en route to a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London, England.

The couple were also seen heading out to a celeb hot spot later in the night after enjoying the film.

Neither Suki nor Rob have spoken about a relationship just yet, but we’ll update when we know more.

Check out the photos of the rumored hot new couple…
  • Nunya

    Boo!!!! Robsten forever!!!! Lmao

  • Stoni

    That doesn’t even look like Suki?

  • KumberLt

    Cute