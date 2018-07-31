Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

'The Sandlot' Prequel Movie In the Works!

'The Sandlot' Prequel Movie In the Works!

A prequel for the classic movie The Sandlot is in the works!

While no details of the plot are known yet, Deadline reports that the film “involves the legend of the beast from the first iteration.”

The original movie was released in 1993 and it recently hit its 25th anniversary. The movie was a coming-of-age story that followed a new neighborhood boy who befriends a group of kids who play baseball at the sandlot.

David Mickey Evans, the writer and director of the original film, is attached to write the script with Austin Reynolds.

ARE YOU EXCITED for a prequel to The Sandlot?

