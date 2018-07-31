Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Unexpected Career She'd Want if She Wasn't an Actress

Tiffany Haddish is on the cover of Glamour magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands July 31.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On her personality: “It’s funny because people are like, ‘Oh, Tiffany Haddish is ratchet.’ No, I’m your typical chick from the hood. And as ratchet as I might talk, or people think I carry myself, I am making a living portraying myself. I feel like all facets deserve to be seen—from the doctors to the janitors to the baby mamas to the side chicks.”

On wanting to be a sex education teacher if she wasn’t an actress: “I would probably be a sex education teacher. I guarantee none of my kids would have STDs after I finish teaching them.”

On denying naming Sanaa Lathan as the person who bit Beyonce: “They thought I put her name out there, but I didn’t. I never said nothing. And Beyoncé didn’t say nothing. Let the person who [bit Beyoncé] bury themselves…I ain’t trying to destroy this girl. I didn’t say sh*t about the girl.”

On why she hits on men: “You hear about, Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

For more from Tiffany, visit Glamour.com.