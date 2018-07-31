Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 7:30 pm

Tilda Swinton Spotted in Several Costumes for 'Dead Don't Die'

Tilda Swinton Spotted in Several Costumes for 'Dead Don't Die'

Tilda Swinton steps out in several outfits while filming scenes for her upcoming movie The Dead Don’t Die in upstate New York.

The Oscar-winning actress was seen wearing an all-black outfit while walking out of a funeral home on Tuesday afternoon (July 31).

Tilda was also spotted on set that day with shorter hair and a brown top and green pants.

On Monday, Tilda was seen on set in a white karate outfit with Chloe Sevigny. It looks like her character will be featured in plenty of scenes!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Movies, Tilda Swinton

