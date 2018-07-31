'Timeless' Revived By NBC for Two-Part Series Finale!

NBC has announced that Timeless is actually returning for a two-part series finale, despite being cancelled by the network!

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke in a joint statement (via THR). “We’re thrilled to take the lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?” (I’m not sure who Rufus is, but I’m guessing that’s among the reasons why the show keeps getting canceled.)”

The show was actually cancelled for a second time in two seasons by NBC, but appeased fans by bringing the show back one last time. Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit are expected to return. Stay tuned for more details!