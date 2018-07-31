Topher Grace Talks About Dating Ivanka Trump Back in 2006

Topher Grace briefly spoke about his short-lived romance with Ivanka Trump back in 2006.

“Uh… I did,” the now 40-year-old actor said of dating Ivanka when he was 28. “Certainly it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons,” he told the DailyBeast.

He also added that he “never met her father.”

Topher married Ashley Hinshaw back in 2016 and Ivanka went on to marry Jared Kushner in 2009.