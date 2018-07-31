Tue, 31 July 2018 at 9:14 am
'Venom' Trailer Gives Closer Look at How Tom Hardy Turns Into the Villain - Watch Now!
The brand new trailer for Venom has debuted and it’s giving a more in-depth look at the villainous character.
Tom Hardy stars as the lethal protector Venom, as well as his human counterpoint Eddie Brock, in the film that takes place in the Spider-Man universe.
Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and more star in the movie. Be sure to check it out when it hits theaters on October 5.
Check out the brand new trailer below…
