Zachary Quinto Plays Say That to My Face Challenge with Mila Kunis on 'Tonight Show'!

Zachary Quinto dropped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (July 30) and took on the late-night host and fellow guest Mila Kunis in a hilarious round of the Say That to My Face Challenge.

Host Jimmy and Mila, 34, teamed up against Zachary, 41, and The Roots‘ Tarik Trotter in the game where they take turns doing impressions as clues to get their partners to guess mystery celebrity masks they’re holding up.

Impressions included Jerry Seinfeld, Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey, Cher, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chewbacca and more.

Zachary also sat down for an interview and talked about rolling with intense heckling during his Broadway show, The Boys in the Band, and paying tribute to Leonard Nimoy by hosting a reboot of the classic series In Search Of for the History channel.



Say That to My Face Challenge with Mila Kunis and Zachary Quinto

Click inside to watch the rest of Zachary Quinto’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Zachary Quinto Gets Heckled During The Boys in the Band